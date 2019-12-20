Warming trend begins Friday, continues into early next week

Last minute shoppers will need the sunglasses while waiting in traffic this weekend. What you won't need is the heavier coats -- Here's the outlook heading into the holidays:

TONIGHT

All is calm tonight and all is a little cold, too! Skies will be clear this evening and overnight. The clear skies and calm winds will aid temperatures in falling into the mid-teens by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Friday starts off mostly sunny with a gradual increase in clouds through the morning. The sunshine becomes more filtered for the afternoon with skies turning partly sunny. It will be a little bit warmer. Highs will climb to the mid-30s. We remain partly cloudy Friday night and it won’t be as cold. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid-20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Great weather for some last minute shopping is on tap for the weekend. Saturday starts off with some clouds around which will clear out into the afternoon. With skies turning mostly sunny, temperatures will jump quickly. Highs rise into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon.

Saturday Night

Another quiet night across the Valley and it won’t be too cold. Skies will be mostly clear with lows dipping into the mid-20s.

Sunday

Sunday is also going to be a quiet weather day and is looking slightly warmer than Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs nearing the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry stretch and warming trend will carry over into the holiday week. Temperatures continue warming Monday when we flirt with 50° for a daytime high. The temperatures remain above average for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 40s. Unfortunately, a white Christmas this year is looking very unlikely.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.