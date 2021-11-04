Warming temps, Several nice days ahead to rake or get a jump-start on “decking the halls”

TONIGHT

Another cold and frosty night ahead. We will have scattered clouds as lows drop back to the middle to upper 20s. A flurry is possible, mainly in the snowbelt, but it wouldn’t cause you any hassles.

FRIDAY

A stretch of days with lots of sunshine begins Friday. While we will have a few clouds around in the early morning, skies become mostly sunny in the morning and stay mostly sunny the rest of the day. Highs will be flirting with 50° in the afternoon. No weather worries for any high school football games Friday evening, but it will be a cold one! Temperatures will be around 40° at kickoff and fall to the middle to lower 30s by the final plays. Skies remain mostly clear on another frosty night Friday into Saturday. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s to around 30°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Plan for a great start to your weekend. The early morning will be cold and frosty but the afternoon will be a tad warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Saturday Night

Dry and quiet weather continues Saturday night. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

**REMINDER: Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed. This is also a good time to change the batteries in any smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

Sunday

If you have weekend chores outdoors or maybe want to get a jump-start on doing the outdoor holiday decorating in milder temps, Sunday may be your day! Skies will be mostly sunny again for the area and temperatures continue warming. Afternoon highs will warm to the upper 50s. We remain quiet and dry Sunday night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid-30s.



LOOKING AHEAD

The warming trend will continue early next week with highs back in the 60s Monday under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will have a few more clouds around but will still be partly sunny. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to mid-60s. There will be a chance for a few showers later in the day Wednesday and it will be a much cloudier day. The clouds keep temperatures from climbing as much with upper 50s for highs.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.