Warming back up this weekend; Any chance of rain?

FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler and more comfortable air is in place across the region tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to start the day Saturday. Watch for the potential for some patchy fog to develop into Saturday morning.
- Expecting a mix of sun and clouds in the region for your Saturday afternoon and evening. We will see warmer temperatures than Friday. We start with temperatures in the 50s increasing into the mid and upper 70s on Saturday afternoon. Dry weather will stick around into Saturday night.
- The next change in our weather comes overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with more clouds coming back into the region. The rain chances increase into Sunday morning as our next storm system moves into the region. Overnight lows Sunday morning will be around 60°.
- Rain showers will be scattered through the area Sunday with the chance of thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s. The unsettled weather will continue into early next week with increasing humidity as well.
For an in-depth look at the weekend forecast hour-by-hour and your full seven day forecast, watch the video above.