(WKBN) – This winter has been warm throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We are currently working our way through the top ten list of warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

This article was put together on February 10, 2023, and from this date, there are only 18 days left in Meteorological Winter.

Meteorological Winter starts December 1 and continues through the end of February. In most years it is 90 days. Leap years will change the day count at times.

How warm has the winter been in Youngstown, Ohio?

Winter, to this point, has delivered a total of 54 days with above-normal average temperatures. 75% of the days to this point of winter have been above normal.

As you would expect, this has made our average temperature for the winter to be well above the normal to this point of the year. As of the morning of February 10, 2023, the average temperature for the winter was 33.7°F.

The warmest average temperature to this point of the winter was 39.3°F in the winter of 1931-1932.

To compare, the coldest average temperature to this point of the winter was 16°F in the winter of 1976-1977.

We are climbing our way through the top 10 warmest winters on record with our current average of 33.7°F to this point.

We currently rank number nine in the top 10 list for warmest winters on record.

See the chart below to find out what other years were in the top 10 list for warmest winters on record through February 10.

Top Ten Rank Year Average Temp 1 1931-1932 39.3°F 2 1932-1933 35.7°F 3 2019-2020 34.6°F 4 2015-2016 34.5°F 5 2001-2002 34.2°F 6 1982-1983 34.2°F 7 1936-1937 34.2°F 8 1949-1950 33.9°F 9 2022-2023 33.7°F 10 2011-2012 33.6°F Top ten warmest meteorological winters through February 10th in Youngstown, Ohio

The average high temperature for the winter season to this point currently ranks at number 10 in this top 10 list at 40.2°F.

The average low is higher ranking at number 4 in the top 10 list with an average low temperature of 27.3°F.

We will have to wait and see what the next 18 days bring with temperatures to make these numbers final.