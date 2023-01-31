(WKBN) – We end January with some sunshine along with colder temperatures. January 31 will end as a colder-than-normal day. That has only happened one other time this month on the 14th.

Cold temperatures have struggled to push into eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during January. This has been a very warm start to 2023.

Days with warm temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio during January

January started warm and stayed that way most of the month. We had a quick cold spell in the middle of the month and then it warmed back up and now, we are ending the month cold.

Below is a chart that shows you the number of days during January that we were in a given range of temperatures for highs.

High-Temperature Range Number of Days 0° to 9° Zero 10° to 19° Zero 20° to 29° 2 Days 30° to 39° 14 Days 40° to 49° 11 Days 50° to 59° 3 Days 60° to 69° 1 Day Number of Days during January – 2023 with high temperatures in a certain range in Youngstown, Ohio

What is the normal high for January in Youngstown, Ohio?

A typical January will have a normal mean average temperature of 26.8° F in Youngstown, Ohio.

The mean temperature for January as we close out the month is 35.5° F. That is running 8.7° F above normal!

The normal high for the month is 40.6° F. That is 6.3° F above the normal of 34.3° F.

The normal low for the month is 30.3° F. That is 5.2° F above the normal of 19.3° F.

Is this the warmest January on record?

We are not going to have the warmest January on record. That happened in 1932 with an average temperature of 40.7° F.

As of January 31, 2023, the average temperature for the month is 35.5° F. The average is the high temperature combined with the low temperature to get the average.

We are currently the 5th warmest January on record with an average temperature of 35.5° F. We are tied with 1937.

We will have to see the final climate number as the month closes to put this into the books for the year.

Below is a list of the Top Ten Warmest Januaries on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

TOP TEN RANK YEAR AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 1 1932 40.7° 2 1933 39.0° 3 2006 36.8° 4 1950 36.0° 5 1937 & 2023 35.5° 6 1990 34.9° 7 1998 34.0° 8 2020 34.0° 9 1949 33.5° 10 2002 33.5° Top Ten Warmest Januaries on record in Youngstown, Ohio

What were the hottest and coldest temperatures this month?

So far, the hottest temperature was 60° F on January 3, 2023. The coldest temperature was 15° F on January 15, 2023. We may challenge the low for the month as we close it out with colder temperatures moving in.