Warmer with sunshine Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and cool this morning. Light jackets for the morning commute. We’re in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Mostly sunny today overall, with some increasing clouds late day and this evening. A little breezy, and warmer today. High 78°.

SLIGHT RAIN RISK TONIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY

Chance for a spotty shower tonight as a weak cold front moves East through the Valley. Warmer tonight, low in the upper 50’s. Chance for a sprinkle or light shower early Thursday, but we’ll see skies becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, with a high in the lower 70’s. Cool and partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the upper 40’s.

WARMING UP FRIDAY WITH LATE NIGHT STORM RISK

Warmer air returns Friday, with sunshine and clouds. High in the upper 70’s. Chance for a few showers or storms Friday night, but it looks to hold off until after football games. Lower 60’s into Saturday morning. High around 80° on Saturday, with a 40% chance for isolated showers or storms at times. Chance for showers Saturday night, mainly before midnight.

SUNNY SUNDAY AND SUMMER-LIKE NEXT WEEK

Clearing into Sunday morning. Low in the mid 50’s. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the upper 70’s. Low in the upper 50’s into Monday morning. A warm airmass will move into the region next week. High Monday in the low to mid 80’s. Slight risk for a spotty storm as the warmer, more humid air moves in. Mid to upper 60’s and humid Monday night into Tuesday. Mid 80’s for Tuesday, partly sunny. Continued muggy Tuesday night, low in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny and mid 80’s for next Wednesday.