Warmer with sunshine Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the lower 50’s to mid 50’s this morning. A hoodie or light coat will do for the morning. High pressure to our South East will bring in warmer temperatures today with continued sunny skies. High in the lower 80’s.

COMFORTABLE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

A nice night for football. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s for kickoff with lower 70’s by the time the games wrap up. Partly cloudy skies. Not as cool overnight, low around 60°.

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND

A bit more humid for Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Looks great for Y Live in downtown Youngstown, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s at 7pm. Increasing clouds for Sunday with a slight chance for a shower toward dusk Sunday. High in the mid 80’s.

RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s. Scattered showers and a few storms possible Monday, with cooler temperatures arriving. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Early showers Monday night, with a cooler low in the low to mid 50’s.

COOLER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Nice Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Cool for Tuesday night, low around 50°. Sun and clouds for Wednesday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s.

WARMER WITH A SHOWER RISK THURSDAY

Chance for a shower Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Partly sunny and cooler for Friday, high in the mid 70’s.