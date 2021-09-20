Warmer with sunshine and clouds Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Some clouds this morning with breaks for sunshine. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.
Sweater for early morning. Partly sunny today and warmer. High in the low to mid 80’s and an uptick in humidity this afternoon.
Slim sprinkle or light rain chance mid to late afternoon –small, 20% chance.
CLOUDY AND WARMER TONIGHT
Mainly cloudy tonight. Low in the mid 60s and a little muggy.
AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY
Partly sunny with afternoon scattered showers Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.
RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Rain likely Tuesday night. Slight chance for thunderstorms. Low in the low to mid 60’s.
Rain Wednesday, with a chance for thunderstorms. High in the lower 70’s. FALL STARTS WEDNESDAY at 3:31 pm
COOLING LATE WEEK
Scattered rain showers Wednesday night. Cooler, with a low around 50°.
Much cooler Thursday with a chance for a stray shower chance. High in the lower 60’s.
Chilly and clear Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.
Mid 60’s and partly sunny Friday.
Upper 40’s and mostly clear Friday night.
COOL WEEKEND
Mid 60’s Saturday with a chance for a few showers.
Upper 40’s and mainly cloudy Saturday night.
Upper 60’s and sunny for Sunday.
Upper 40’s and clear Sunday night.
Partly sunny and upper 60’s for next Monday.
