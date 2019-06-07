Warmer with sunshine and clouds Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly to mostly sunny this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. High 80°. Partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

OVERALL A DRY WEEKEND

A beautiful Saturday in store, with sunshine and clouds and highs in the lower 80’s. Increasing clouds Saturday night and into Sunday. Low Saturday night in the lower 60’s. High pressure moves to our East on Sunday, allowing the next weather system to push into the area. Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers possible Sunday. It’s a small risk, 30%. High in the upper 70’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

STORMY WEATHER TO START THE WEEK AND COOLING

Showers and storms more likely for Monday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Cooling into Monday night, with a cold front clearing the air for partly sunny skies into Tuesday. Low Monday night in the mid 50’s. Cool and partly sunny Tuesday, high only reaching 70°. Cool for Wednesday morning, low dropping to around 50°. Partly sunny and low to mid 70’s for Wednesday. Lower 50’s into Thursday morning. Chance for a few isolated storms on Thursday, high around 70°. Chilly into Friday morning, low around 50°. Slight chance for a shower on Friday, another cool day around 70°.