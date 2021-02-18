Warmer with snow likely Thursday

TONIGHTThis morning was our coldest so far this winter with a low of 2°. Tonight won't be nearly as cold. Lows will be in the middle to upper teens early into the night, with temperatures slowly climbing into the 20s by daybreak. The other story is the storm approaching the region and bringing our next round of snow. Snow showers develop overnight with light snow continuing into the morning. Overnight accumulation of up to 1" is possible. Though there won't be high snow totals by morning, the snow won't have any trouble sticking to the frozen ground and surfaces. Slippery, snowy roads are possible overnight and during Thursday's morning commute.

THURSDAYSnow showers are likely through the day Thursday as a storm system grazes the Valley. The heaviest of the snow will be off to our east and southeast, but we will still see some accumulating snow throughout the day. Expect ongoing light snow at sunrise Thursday and continuing through the day. Accumulation of around 1" - 2" is expected. The total range by the end of the day will be between 1" - 3" for the area. High temperatures will be a bit warmer, rising to around 30°. This will help road crews clear the roads. That said, there will be periods of the day when snowy roads are likely, particularly through the morning and again into Thursday evening.