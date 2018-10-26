Warmer with rain risk late day Video

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly cloudy today. Cool temperatures in the mid 30's early morning. High today in the lower 50's with a chance for a stray shower into late afternoon.

SOAKER FOR FOOTBALL GAMES

The main rain shield looks to move in right during Friday night football games. A constant rain overnight and into Saturday. Temperatures for Friday night football in the mid to upper 40's.

WASH-OUT FOR SATURDAY

Rain Saturday morning, breaking up a bit into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 40's.

SUNDAY TRANSITION BETWEEN TWO STORMS

Sunday we'll have rain for the morning, with partial clearing into the afternoon. High in the upper 40's. The second storm system will push a cold front through late Sunday afternoon and evening. This will bring showers back for Sunday evening and into Monday.

COOLER FOR MONDAY

Highs on Monday only in the mid 40's. Chance for showers off of Lake Erie.

WARMING WITH RAIN RISK FOR HALLOWEEN

With temperatures heating to near 60°, we'll have a risk for a few showers or even a thunderstorm. Check back through the weekend for updates to the forecast.

