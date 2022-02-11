FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mid-20s and partly sunny early morning.

Warming into the lower-40s this afternoon, but it comes with rain showers and gusty winds. Up to a quarter-inch of rain and melting snow could cause some ponding.



TONIGHT

Wintry mix tonight turning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30°.



TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND AND INTO MONDAY

Scattered snow showers Saturday, an inch or less.

Temperatures fall into the lower-20s into the late afternoon.

Low Saturday night falling just below 10°.

Cold and partly sunny Sunday. High only reaching 20°.

Cold Sunday night, dropping to around 5° into Monday morning.

Partly sunny and cold for Valentine’s Day Monday, high in the lower-20s.

Low around 10° into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy.



TRENDING WARMER FOR LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday. High around 30°.

Low in the upper teens Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Warming Wednesday. High in the upper-40s with partly sunny skies.

Low around 40° into Thursday morning and partly cloudy.

Gusty winds and rain showers develop Thursday. High in the mid-50s.

Mid-50s with rain showers for next Friday. Temperatures fall into the afternoon.