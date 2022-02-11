FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Mid-20s and partly sunny early morning.
Warming into the lower-40s this afternoon, but it comes with rain showers and gusty winds. Up to a quarter-inch of rain and melting snow could cause some ponding.
TONIGHT
Wintry mix tonight turning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30°.
TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND AND INTO MONDAY
Scattered snow showers Saturday, an inch or less.
Temperatures fall into the lower-20s into the late afternoon.
Low Saturday night falling just below 10°.
Cold and partly sunny Sunday. High only reaching 20°.
Cold Sunday night, dropping to around 5° into Monday morning.
Partly sunny and cold for Valentine’s Day Monday, high in the lower-20s.
Low around 10° into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy.
TRENDING WARMER FOR LATE WEEK
Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday. High around 30°.
Low in the upper teens Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Warming Wednesday. High in the upper-40s with partly sunny skies.
Low around 40° into Thursday morning and partly cloudy.
Gusty winds and rain showers develop Thursday. High in the mid-50s.
Mid-50s with rain showers for next Friday. Temperatures fall into the afternoon.
