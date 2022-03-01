(WYTV)

TUESDAY WEATHER

Warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and lower 50’s with light rain this afternoon. A little breezy, but mild.



MAINLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT AFTER EVENING RAIN

Chance for early evening light rain with a few flurries possible. Low in the mid to upper 20’s and cloudy into Wednesday.

Mid 40’s Wednesday with cloudy skies and a chance for light rain in the late afternoon close to dusk.

Rain mixing with snow Wednesday night, and light snow showers overnight into Thursday morning.

Low in the lower 20’s.



CHILLY THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT

Colder Thursday, chance for light snow early morning. A half inch accumulation possible.

High in the lower 30’s.

Low in the upper teens Thursday night and mostly cloudy.



QUIET FRIDAY, WARMING UP

Upper 30’s for Friday and cloudy. Low around 30° into Friday morning and cloudy.



DAMP BUT MILD WEEKEND

Warmer for Saturday and Sunday. Chance for an afternoon shower Saturday afternoon. High in the mid 50’s. Showers likely Saturday night. Low in the mid 40’s.

Lower 60’s Sunday with rain showers likely.

Rain continues into Sunday night and Monday. Low Sunday night around 50°.

High in the lower 60’s and rain showers and thunderstorm chance Monday.



TURNING COLDER, MORE SEASONAL MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY

Lower 30’s Monday night with chance for light rain or snow.

Mid 40’s and mainly cloudy Tuesday, slight chance for drizzle or light rain.