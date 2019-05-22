Warmer with late day storm risk

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Morning clouds with partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, as temperatures get into the lower-50s. It will be warmer Wednesday, with a high in the upper-70s.

Late day, we could see showers or thunderstorms develop, mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be strong.

There’s a chance for a shower late and overnight Wednesday, with a low in the lower-60s.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. Storms look to develop mid- to late-morning and push east of the Valley into mid-afternoon.

The high will be around 80°, although it get cooler into Friday morning, with a low in the mid-50s.

DRYING OUT FOR FRIDAY

It’s anticipated to be partly sunny Friday with a high in the mid-70s. Friday night’s low is around 60°.

WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer air moves in for the weekend. There is a chance for isolated showers or storms on Saturday, with a high in the lower-80s.

There’s a shower or storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the lower-60s. A few isolated showers or storms with partly sunny skies are expected Sunday, as well as a high around 80°.

SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE MEMORIAL DAY

It will be cooler for Memorial Day on Monday, with a high in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies with a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

The low will be in the upper-40s Monday night and mostly cloudy.

It will mainly be a dry day Tuesday, with a slight risk for a passing shower. The high will be in the lower-70s.

It will be warmer into Wednesday morning, with a low around 60°. Partly sunny skies with an isolated storm are in the forecast Wednesday, with a high in the lower-70s.