Warmer with increasing late day clouds Video

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly and sunny this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30's to mid 40's around the Valley. Mostly sunny early today with warmer temperatures. Increasing clouds into the late afternoon. High 76°. Not as cool tonight, low around 60°.

COLD FRONT GENERATES STORMS WEDNESDAY

Rain and isolated storms in waves Wednesday, mainly into the afternoon. Some storms could reach severe thresholds, with gusty wind and small hail possible. High in the upper 70's. Scattered showers and storms into Wednesday evening. Low in the lower 60's. Mostly cloudy with an occasional shower or slight storm possible Thursday. High in the mid to upper 70's.

DRYING OUT FRIDAY AND MOST OF SATURDAY

Cooler into Friday morning, low in the mid 50's. Partly sunny and 80° for Friday. Friday night low around 60°. Partly sunny and lower 80's for Saturday. A slow moving storm system will move out of the plains into the Ohio Valley Saturday. Models are all over the place on timing with the rain potential. Slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm Saturday late day and evening. Low in the low to mid 60's into Sunday morning.

SHOWERS AND STORM LIKELY SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely Sunday, high in the upper 70's. Sunday night low in the lower 60's. Partly sunny with a chance for a few storms Monday, high in the upper 70's. Low in the lower 60's Monday night. Upper 70's for Tuesday with a chance for a few showers or storms.