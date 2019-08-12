Warmer with increasing humidity Monday afternoon

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and warmer Monday with a high in the mid to upper 80’s. Increasing clouds Monday night with isolated showers or storms developing after midnight. Muggy, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s.



RAIN LIKELY, ISOLATED STRONG STORMS TUESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms, likely Tuesday. Humid but cooler temperatures in the upper 70’s. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday night, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the lower 60’s.

DRY WEATHER TO END THE WEEK

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday with a high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low around 60.

REPEAT OF PAST WEEKEND

Beautiful weather for Friday! Mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 80’s.

Mostly clear Friday night into Saturday with a low in the lower 60’s. Warming up into the weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid 80’s. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 60’s. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday, high in the mid 80’s.

CONTINUED WARM WITH A STORM RISK MONDAY

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for next Monday. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.