TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog this morning and temperatures in the lower 60s. Hazy sunshine and a high today of 84°.
Slight chance for a stray shower or weak storm late afternoon.
STORM CHANCE TONIGHT
Isolated shower or storm tonight as a cold front drops south through the Valley. Low in the mid 60s.
COOLER AND LESS HUMID WEDNESDAY
Slight chance for an early morning sprinkle tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy otherwise and cooler. High in the upper 70s.
Mid to upper 50s for a cool and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
NICE THURSDAY WITH STORM CHANCE FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with increasing clouds Thursday afternoon with a high near 80°.
Lower 60s Thursday night with an isolated shower or storm.
Partly sunny with isolated shower or storm Friday. High around 80°.
Lower 60s with a chance for a shower early Friday night.
NICE SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY
Partly sunny Saturday. High in the lower 80s.
Chance for an isolated shower Saturday night.
Scattered storms Sunday with cloudy skies overall. High in the low 80s.
Mid 60s with isolated showers or storms Sunday night.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE MONDAY, NICE TUESDAY
Mid 80s Monday with isolated storm chance and partly sunny skies.
Low around 60° Monday night and early evening storm chance.
Mostly sunny and mid 80s next Tuesday.
Warmer with hazy sunshine Tuesday
TUESDAY OUTLOOK