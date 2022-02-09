Warmer with afternoon rain Wednesday

(WYTV)
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 30’s this morning.
Increasing clouds and a light rain shower between start up close to Noon.
High around 40°.
COLDER WITH SCATTERED SNOW THURSDAY
Chance for rain or snow early tonight, light snow with a dusting overnight. Low in the upper 20’s.
Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers Thursday. Light accumulation less than an inch. Cooler, with a high in the lower 30’s.
Chance for light snow Thursday night. Low in the upper teens.
ARCTIC COLD COMING BACK TO THE REGION LATE WEEKEND
Lower 40’s on Friday with scattered rain or snow showers.
Rain or snow mix Friday night, slight risk for freezing rain. Low in the lower 30’s.
Lower 30’s early Saturday with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Chance for snow showers.
Mostly clear and cold Saturday night, low in the mid single-digits.
Sunshine but cold for Sunday, high in the lower 20’s.
Low around 10° into Monday morning and partly cloudy.
WARMING UP NEXT WEEK, LIGHT SNOW FOR VALENTINE’S DAY
Upper 20’s Monday with isolated snow showers. Low around 10° Monday night and a few flurries. Lower 30’s for Tuesday with sunshine and clouds. Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night. Warmer and breezy Wednesday, high in the mid 40’s.