(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and cool, lower 40’s this morning.

Clouds with occasional sunshine today, warmer, in the upper 60’s.



RAIN DEVELOPING

Showers develop late tonight. Low in the lower 50’s.



DAMP FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Rain off and on Friday, cooler, in the lower 60’s.

Showers Friday night with isolated thunderstorms. Low in the upper 40’s.

Scattered showers Saturday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s.



SEASONAL SUNDAY, WE BEGIN WARMING MONDAY

Partly sunny Sunday, with a high in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 40’s Sunday night.

Partly sunny and lower 70’s Monday.

Clear and upper 40’s Monday night.



WARMER MID-WEEK

Upper 70’s Tuesday and mostly sunny.

Low to mid 50’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

High in the lower 80’s Wednesday and mostly sunny.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night. Mid 70’s and partly sunny Thursday.