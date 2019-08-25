Warmer with a few clouds for your Monday

TONIGHTIf you have plans to be outside this evening, you'll definitely want a jacket or a hoodie. Temperatures will fall quickly after an already chilly afternoon. Temperatures drop to around 60° by 11PM, and drop to around 50° overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKThe good news is the weekend will feature a lot of sunshine. The not so good news is it will be a little cooler for those who aren't ready to let go of summer just yet. Saturday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Even though it will be cooler, be mindful that sunburn is still possible.