Warmer with a few clouds for your Monday

Showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear this evening becoming partly cloudy by morning…lows in the mid 50s
— Partly cloudy Monday…with highs in the upper 70s
— Chances for an isolated shower Monday evening…lows in the low 60s
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs in the upper 70s
— Shower chances stick around through Wednesday morning
— Weather becomes sunny and dry for the second half of the week with highs still in the upper 70s
— Slight chance for showers Saturday
— Highs still in the upper 70s for next weekend

