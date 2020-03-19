Warmer with a chance for thunderstorms as spring officially begins Thursday

Spring begins with rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. I'm also tracking a chance for some stronger storms -- Here's a walk-through of the timing and impacts:

TONIGHT

Steady showers will be around this evening and into the early overnight. Rain will become a bit more isolated toward morning. Lows will drop into the middle 40s. A stray sprinkle or pocket of drizzle may occur for the early morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday begins with a break in the rain for the first half of the day. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Clouds will thin out a bit for the early afternoon and some peeks of sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will spike during the afternoon, climbing to the lower to mid-60s.

The risk for rain begins ramping up again by the early evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop and continue into the evening. Winds also begin to pick up through the evening. The strong southerly breeze will keep temperatures warm. Lows overnight into Friday will only be around 60° with off and on showers or isolated storms overnight.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with areas of rain or thunderstorms and mild temperatures. With morning lows in the 60s, we set the stage for an easy climb to the upper 60s to near 70° for afternoon highs. Gusty winds are expected through the day and we will need to monitor any thunderstorms that develop. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing severe wind gusts. The time-frame to watch for this will be from sunrise through about 4-5PM.

Rain looks likely in the morning and then becomes isolated for early afternoon with a period of some sunshine possible. More storms fire up as the cold front crosses through the region into the early evening. A rapid drop in temperatures is expected into Friday night. The chance for rain will end around sunset with lows overnight dipping to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s cold front ushers in much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Although cooler, the weekend is also looking dry with lots of sun.

