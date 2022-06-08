(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Foggy this morning. Temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Sunshine and clouds. High in the upper 70’s. A shower or thunderstorm possible late day close to dusk.



A STORMY NIGHT AHEAD

Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight. Low in the mid 50’s.



EARLY SHOWER THURSDAY, AFTERNOON SHOWER FRIDAY

An early morning shower, becoming partly sunny and cooler Thursday, high around 70°.

Partly cloudy and low 50’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny with a chance for a late day shower Friday. High in the lower 70’s.

Cloudy with an isolated shower Friday night, low in the mid 50’s.



COOL WEEKEND WITH A FEW SHOWERS

A few showers at times Saturday, mostly cloudy overall. High in the lower 70’s.

Chance for showers Saturday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Cool Sunday, high around 70° with a shower possible at times.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 50’s.



WARMING UP INTO NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and mid 70’s Monday.

Cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Monday night.

Partly sunny and upper 70’s Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Tuesday night.

Sunshine and clouds Wednesday, high around 80°.