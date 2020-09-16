Warmer Wednesday precedes a stretch of several back-to-back days with fall vibes

Wednesday is currently looking like the warmest day of the forecast period. Thursday comes with a cold front ushering in some "pumpkin spice weather" for the Valley:

TONIGHT

Weather remains quiet tonight. It will be cool, but not as chilly as last night. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s by daybreak. It will remain dry with mostly clear skies. The smoky haze will continue across the region through the night.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period. Highs warm to the upper 70s to around 80°. The day is looking mostly sunny but is also likely to remain hazy with a layer of smoke continuing in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It will be another dry day.

Wednesday night will be warmer with lows by daybreak only falling to the mid-50s. The night stays dry with a few clouds around, especially toward morning. A cold front will be approaching the area, leading to a period of overcast skies into our Thursday.

THURSDAY

A cold front will cross through the area early in the day Thursday. This feature will bring an increase in clouds with mostly cloudy skies expected. The front will also come with a very low risk for a sprinkle or two. It is currently the only chance at seeing any raindrops in this forecast period. Behind the front comes another surge of cooler air for the Valley. This will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for daytime highs. Thursday night returns to the 40s as temperatures fall to around middle to lower 40s for overnight lows. Clouds will clear out Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The end of the week and weekend will have pumpkin spice lovers in a frenzy. We are looking at several days with mostly sunny skies and cool weather. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s into the weekend with overnight lows right around the 40° mark. Temperatures will slowly rebound early next week. The entire extended forecast period is looking dry.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.