Warmer Wednesday, next storm system arriving Thursday

TONIGHT

We have another cold night with lows dropping toward the lower 20s tonight. Skies will be clear and starry with no weather worries throughout the overnight. There will be a light breeze at times which will drop wind chills into the upper teens at times.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period and is looking great for any travel plans or last-minute errands before Thanksgiving. We start the day with sunny skies and will remain mostly sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the middle 40s for highs. Clouds will be on the increase again Wednesday evening, becoming overcast Wednesday night. A few showers are possible by daybreak on Thanksgiving Day. It will be a warmer night with lows in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY

The forecast turns active again as the holiday arrives. A cold front approaches the area on Thanksgiving Day. Expect cloudy skies throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. A few showers are possible in the morning but the better chance for rain will be later in the day. Rain is likely for the late afternoon and evening with the cold front sweeping through the area. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Colder air will follow the cold front and temperatures will start falling back toward the freezing mark Thursday evening. Scattered rain mixes over to snow late Thursday, with scattered lake effect snow expected into Friday morning. A light coating of snow is possible in spots under snowbands by Friday morning.

Your Black Friday will be a cold and blustery kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Highs will be in the lower 30s with a brisk wind throughout the day. This will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s. Scattered snow showers will be ongoing at sunrise and continue throughout the day. It will be cold enough for snow to accumulate during the day with a coating to an isolated inch or two possible. We will be monitoring accumulation potential throughout the week so check back for more detailed updates as we get better data as Friday approaches. The chance for snow lingers into Friday evening and starts to taper off Friday night. Low temperatures return to the mid-20s Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs this weekend will be in the mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday. We are looking at a partly sunny day Saturday. The chance for snow returns Sunday. Monday is setting up to be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures return to the 40s next Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.