Warmer Wednesday followed by more chilly weather to end the week

TONIGHT

A warmer night than last night with quiet weather continuing is ahead. Skies will be clear and a light southwesterly breeze will linger. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s, but wind chills will be as low as upper teens to lower 20s at times.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek. Highs will jump to around 50° with lots of sunshine through the first half of the day. It will remain a bit breezy at times. A cold front will sweep through the area by the early evening, bringing an increase in clouds before sunset. The evening and overnight will be overcast. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, but a shift in winds coming out of the northwest and colder air moving back into the region may touch off a few isolated flurries or a few pockets of light drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-20s.

THURSDAY

Back to the chilly, below-average temperatures for Thursday. Skies will be cloudy in the morning. The risk is low, but the chance at an isolated flurry or pocket of morning drizzle remains. That chance fades for the afternoon. Expect lots of clouds around the first half of the day, with some afternoon breaks possible. Highs will only be in the mid-30s. Clouds will continue to break into the night with dry weather for the area and cold temperatures. Overnight lows drop toward the upper teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chilly weather will persist right into the weekend, as will the dry stretch of weather. Friday will be in the mid-30s with partly sunny skies. Saturday will reach the upper 30s with some sunshine, too. We return to the lower 40s Sunday with peeks of sunshine through mostly cloudy skies. Our next chance at temperatures near 50° will be Monday and it is looking like a close call between the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs. We continue warming Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s

