Warmer Wednesday, bitter cold to end the week

(WYTV)
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the lower 30’s.
Chance for light drizzle mid to late morning, mixing with light snow closer to dusk. High in the upper 30’s.
LIGHT SNOW CHANCE TONIGHT
Chance for snow showers tonight. Less than an inch. Colder with a low in the lower 20’s.
FALLING TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures falling Thursday through the day. Middle teens into the afternoon. Lake effect snow shower chance.
Bitter Cold Thursday night, low around zero into Friday morning. Wind chills close to the air temperature.
Mostly sunny and cold Friday, high in the upper teens.
Partly cloudy and frigid Friday night, low -3°. Wind chills close to the air temperature.
WARMING SLIGHTLY INTO SUNDAY
Lower 20’s and partly sunny Saturday. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the lower teens.
Chance for afternoon snow showers Sunday, high in the low to mid 20’s.
Isolated light snow Sunday night, low around 10.
ISOLATED SNOW CHANCES EARLY WEEK, ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN AGAIN WEDNESDAY
Isolated light snow Monday but mainly cloudy, high in the lower 20’s.
Isolated light snow Monday night, low in the upper teens.
Bitter cold Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle teens and Isolated light snow.
Lake effect snow chance Tuesday night, cold with a low just above zero.
Early lake effect snow shower chance Wednesday. Bitter Cold with a high only in the lower teens.