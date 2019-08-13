Warmer Wednesday ahead

I do have a bit more sun in the forecast for Wednesday but we aren't done with rain for the workweek. Here's when to watch for more showers and storms:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and sprinkles taper off tonight. Watch for areas of fog to develop overnight into Wednesday’s morning commute. It will remain mild and humid with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

We will see a bit more sunshine Wednesday. The day starts with a risk for areas of fog and some lingering clouds. Any fog or clouds will begin to break up for the late morning. This will allow for some peeks of sunshine. Skies turn partly sunny across the area in the afternoon. While most of the day is looking dry, a few stray showers or sprinkles are possible as the sun warms up the temperatures. Daytime highs will be rising to the lower 80s.

Any rain that develops fizzles out into the evening. Skies clear out around and after sunset, setting us up for a gorgeous evening. As quickly as skies clear, we will see more clouds work into the area. Expect patchy clouds by Thursday morning with a chance for a few showers by daybreak. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

THURSDAY

We will have another chance for rain and storms to impact the area. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with periods of overcast conditions likely. Spotty showers or a few thunderstorms are possible in the morning, with a better chance for thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Thursday, the pattern turns more dry than wet with lots of sun expected for the end of the week and for the start of the weekend. There is a chance for a few showers or storms for the end of the weekend but it doesn’t look like a washout of a day. Temperatures will be warming with rising humidity expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.