Warmer Wednesday ahead, tracking some snow into Thursday

TONIGHT

The coldest part of the night will be the early part. Temperatures slowly climb toward daybreak, rising toward the lower 30s by morning. Expect increasing clouds and an uptick in winds. A brisk southerly wind will develop into the morning.

WEDNESDAY

Expect more clouds than sunshine throughout the day Wednesday. It will be warmer than Tuesday as highs jump back to around 40°. A brisk southwesterly wind is expected throughout the day. We will also have a chance for a mix of rain and snow during the day. While the day will be more dry than wet, a mix of rain and snow is possible in the early afternoon and also in the evening as a cold front sweeps through. That front will pull colder air back into the region for Thursday. Any mixed precipitation turns to all snow Wednesday night as lows drop to around 30°. A light coating of snow is possible by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

Temperatures won’t move very much Thursday with highs in the lower 30s. Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected in the morning and continue into the afternoon. We will have a chance for a little accumulation. A light coating to around 1″ is possible through the day. Though it won’t be a lot of snow, we will have a chance for some snow to stick to roads, especially untreated roads, through the afternoon and evening. Slick spots will be possible at times. The chance for snow wraps into Thursday evening and clouds break up a bit Thursday night. Temperatures will fall back to the upper teens by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temps warm again Friday with highs returning to the lower 40s. Expect a dry start to the day but rain showers develop into the afternoon, followed by a changeover to snow Friday night. Saturday will start off in the lower 30s with falling temperatures through the day. We have a chance for snow showers and flurries through the day, too. Sunday will be much colder with morning lows in the upper single digits and daytime highs in the lower 20s. Though colder, Sunday will be a decent day with some sunshine. Highs stay in the 20s for Valentine’s Day with a chance for more snow showers and flurries.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.