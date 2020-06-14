Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Warmer weather in the forecast for your Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More heat and humidity arrive by the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy tonight with a stray sprinkle possible tonight…lows in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny and warmer with a stray morning shower Monday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…highs around 80
— Sunny skies Wednesday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— Sunny, even warmer and more humid Friday…highs in the upper 80s
— Spotty thunderstorms possible next Saturday…highs around 90
— Isolated thunderstorms next Sunday…highs in the upper 80s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com