Warmer weather in the forecast for your Monday

More heat and humidity arrive by the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with a stray sprinkle possible tonight…lows in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny and warmer with a stray morning shower Monday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…highs around 80
— Sunny skies Wednesday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— Sunny, even warmer and more humid Friday…highs in the upper 80s
— Spotty thunderstorms possible next Saturday…highs around 90
— Isolated thunderstorms next Sunday…highs in the upper 80s