Warmer weather in the forecast for your Monday

TONIGHTTemperatures turn chilly tonight, dipping down to the upper 40s to around 50°. Scattered clouds will develop overnight and some spotty showers are expected through the night and into Saturday morning. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday begins with a chance for some isolated morning showers or sprinkles and plenty of clouds around. The chance for rain ends by late-morning and skies will begin turning partly sunny. Clouds will continue clearing through the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny but temperatures will remain cool. Highs are expected to only reach the middle to upper 60s, around 10° below average for mid-June. The average high for the time of year is 77°.