Warmer weather in the coming days and some sunshine — Here’s which days are looking the nicest

I'm looking forward to getting some outdoor projects done the next few days and relieving some of this cabin fever -- Here's which days look the nicest for some outside time:

TONIGHT

This will be a quiet night for the area. Skies will be clear this evening, with some scattered clouds overnight. Temperatures will be a little cooler, dropping to the lower 30s by morning. There will be a light breeze overnight, adding a little extra chill to the area. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s are possible by morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday begins a stretch of nice days heading into the weekend. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will return to the lower 50s for daytime highs. Thursday night will be chilly. Skies will be mostly clear with lows returning to the lower 30s.

FRIDAY

A nice end to the workweek is expected with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Afternoon highs will jump to the middle 50s. Friday night stays quiet with another mostly clear night. It will be chilly again with lows in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures continue warming Saturday. Highs will jump toward the middle 60s on what is setting up to be a beautiful start to the weekend. Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night

Skies turn overcast Saturday evening with an increasing risk for showers overnight. An approaching storm system sends rain to the Valley with showers becoming likely after midnight. Temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday

We kick off the day with cloudy skies and scattered showers and sprinkles. The chance for rain will start to fade through the afternoon. Most of the day is looking cloudy but we may get a little sunshine before sunset as the storm system pulls away from the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming into early next week. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70° at times. There will also be a chance for some thunderstorms as the temperatures begin to climb.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.