Warmer weather ahead Wednesday with a few more showers and even a chance at a few t-storms

Much warmer temps expected Wednesday -- above average temperatures will carry over to the latter part of your workweek with highs around 15° above average:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies and soggy weather continues tonight. Patchy sprinkles or drizzle will continue and temperatures will be warming. Lows will be around 50° early tonight, with temperatures climbing toward the upper 50s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be much warmer. Highs will jump to the upper 60s to near 70° early in the day. We are looking at the mainly cloudy skies continuing. A few showers are possible through the morning, especially through northern and western Trumbull county. Rain chances will climb for late-morning/early-afternoon as a cold front approaches. This feature will bring our best chance at some steadier rain, downpours, and even a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances will be at their highest Wednesday between about 10AM-3PM.

Temperatures will drop quickly into the early evening with rain tapering off. We will have a chance at some thinning of the clouds around sunset with temperatures falling to around 50° in the evening. Any clearing of the clouds fills back in through the night as another warm front lifts into the area. This will also take temperatures up a few degrees overnight. A few showers are possible by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

Well above average temperatures are expected Thursday. A warm front lifts through the area early in the morning. This feature will come with a chance at some showers early in the day and a mostly cloudy start. Expect skies to gradually turn partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs warm toward the mid-70s. We are looking at a partly to mostly clear Thursday night. It will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The well above average temperatures persist into Friday. Highs will return to the mid-70s and it will be a little breezy. The day begins with some sunshine and increasing clouds through the day. Rain chances rise again Friday night as the next cold front begins entering the area. This feature will drop our temperatures heading into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.