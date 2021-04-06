Warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and warmer this morning. We’re in the lower 40s.
Sunshine and clouds today with a slight shower or thunderstorm chance
in the afternoon. High today in the mid 70s.
Mild tonight, with a low in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy with a stray shower.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE, CONTINUED WARM WEATHER WEDNESDAY
Mid 70s for Wednesday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Low in the low to mid 50s Wednesday night. Partly cloudy.
DAMP WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday. High in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms continue for Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 50s.
Lower 70s Friday. Mainly cloudy with an isolated shower.
Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND WEATHER
Lower 70s Saturday and partly sunny. Upper 40s Saturday night with showers likely.
Cloudy and cooler Sunday with occasional showers. High in the lower 60s.
Mid to upper 40s Sunday night and chance for an isolated shower.
Upper 50s Monday with clouds and isolated showers. Low to mid 40s Monday night. Isolated shower chance.
Lower 60s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for a stray sprinkle.
