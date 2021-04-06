MONDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy and cool this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.Sunshine and clouds this morning. Chance for showers and a few rumblesof thunder into the mid to late afternoon. High in the mid 60s.

WARMER TONIGHT WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERSShowers and thunderstorms likely tonight, with a low in the mid 40s.

WARMER TUESDAY WITH STORM CHANCE INTO THE AFTERNOONMild in the low to mid 70s Tuesday with a stray shower in the morning and another chance for a few thunderstorms into the afternoon.Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with an isolated shower chance. Low in the lower 50s.

WARM WEDNESDAY, MAINLY DRY WEATHERPartly cloudy Wednesday and warm. Slight chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid 70s.Lower 50s Wednesday night, with a chance for a shower.

SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY LATE-WEEKIsolated storm chance for Thursday, mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 70s.Lower 50s Thursday night with a chance for an isolated shower.Upper 60s and scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Friday.Upper 40s and a few showers Friday night. Low in the upper 40s.

COOLER WEEKENDA little cooler into the weekend. Saturday high in the mid to upper 60s.Partly sunny and a chance for an isolated shower.Mid 40s Saturday night with a chance for a shower.Isolated shower chance Sunday and Monday. Highs in the mid 60s both days.