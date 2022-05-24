(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cool in the mid to upper 40’s this morning.

Partly sunny today with a warmer high in the lower 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and lower 50’s tonight.



SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Sunny early Wednesday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Slight chance for a late day shower or weak thunderstorm. High in the upper 70’s.

Mid to upper 50’s Wednesday night with a chance for showers or storms.



STORMS LIKLEY THURSDAY, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE POSSIBLE

Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday, high around 80°. There is a chance for damaging winds, and small hail with these storms.

Scattered showers Thursday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.



COOLER WITH SHOWERS LIKELY FRIDAY

Mid 70’s on Friday with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Upper 50’s with isolated shower Friday night.



WARMING UP INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

High in the mid 70’s Saturday with a slight shower chance.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Warmer Sunday, mostly sunny and low 80’s.

Low around 60° Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s for Monday for Memorial day. Mostly sunny.

Low around 60° Monday night and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds next Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s.