Warmer Tuesday with sun and clouds

MONDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the upper teens. Slight breeze brings wind chill down into the low to mid-teens. Sunny today and a big warm-up from Sunday. High in the mid to upper 50's.

CLOUDY AND MILD TONIGHTIncreasing clouds, low tonight around 40 degrees.

LOW 60's TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYPartly sunny and mild Tuesday, with a high in the lower 60's. Mid to upper 30's Tuesday night with scattered clouds. Low to mid 60's again Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

DAMP LATE WEEK AHEAD OF RETURN TO COOLER TEMPS FOR THE WEEKENDCloudy with a chance for rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low in the lower 50's. Scattered showers Thursday, high in the lower 60's. Scattered rain showers Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40's.Friday scattered showers as colder air moves in. High in the mid to upper 50's. Colder Friday night, with scattered rain showers. Mix to light snow possible. Low in the lower 30's.

COOLING THIS WEEKEND (TIME CHANGE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY)High in the mid to upper 40's with isolated rain Saturday. Upper 20's and partly cloudy skies Saturday night. Lower 40's and partly sunny Sunday. Partly cloudy and mid 20's Sunday night. Mid 40's and partly sunny with a slight chance for a passing shower.