TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning in the mid-teens. Mostly sunny and warmer, high in the low-40s.



ICY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY

Cloudy with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain overnight, changing to rain for the morning commute.

Low around 30° around midnight, warming overnight into the low to mid 30’s by Daybreak. Slick roads are possible early morning.



MUCH WARMER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Early rain showers, becoming partly sunny and much warmer, high in the mid-60s.

Increasing clouds with showers are likely overnight into Thursday. Low in the mid-50s.

Showers with isolated thunderstorms Thursday, mainly in the morning.

We’ll also see some gusty winds Thursday. High in the mid-60s.

There is a chance for a rain shower Thursday night, with rain/snow mix early Friday morning. Low in the low to mid-30s.



SNOW/RAIN MIX FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow turning to rain chance Friday. High in the lower-40s.

Partly cloudy and upper-20s Friday night.



SEASONAL AND SOME SUNSHINE SATURDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER SUNDAY

Mainly sunny Saturday and a high in the lower-50s.

Saturday night chance for rain/snow showers. Low in the low- to mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy and lower-30s Saturday night.

Chance for rain/snow showers Sunday, high in the upper-40s.

Cloudy and lower-30s Sunday night.



DRY AND WARMER EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with a high in the lower-50s.

Partly cloudy and mid-30s Monday night.

Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, high around 60°.