TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with flurries this morning and not as frigid, upper teens.

Clouds, sunshine at times and a few flurries. High in the upper 20’s.

Cloudy and mid 20’s tonight, but warming into the lower 30’s by 7am Wednesday morning.



NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Sunshine and clouds and warmer Wednesday, high around 40°. First time we’ve been above freezing since early Friday morning..

Mostly cloudy and lower 30’s for Wednesday night.



EVEN WARMER THURSDAY, RAIN MOVING IN FRIDAY

Warmer still for Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower on Friday, but warming into the lower 50’s.

Showers likely Friday night, low around 40°.



SOGGY BUT UNSEASONABLY MILD FOR NEW YEAR’S

Scattered showers for Saturday, high in the low to mid 50’s.

Rain gear will be needed for New Year’s Eve outdoor celebrations, mild in the upper 40’s.

Overnight low in the lower 40’s.

Upper 40’s with scattered rain for Sunday, New Year’s Day.

Upper 30’s with isolated shower chance Sunday night.



CONTINUED MILD HEADING BACK TO WORK AND SCHOOL

Monday will be mainly cloudy and mild in the mid 40’s.

Chance for a shower Monday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Isolated shower chance for Tuesday, warm, with a high in the upper 50’s. RECORD 61° (1950)