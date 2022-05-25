TONIGHT

Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows around 60°. Clouds will be scattered through the night and it will be mostly dry outside of a slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle. The chance of a few raindrops will be mainly late into the night.

THURSDAY

Temps continue warming Thursday. Highs will be around 80° and it will turn a bit more humid with dew points rising into the 60s. Expect partly sunny skies during the day. A few showers or sprinkles are possible in the morning. The early afternoon won’t be a washout but we will have a chance for a couple of pop-up downpours and thunderstorms. The risk for thunderstorms will be highest on Thursday evening.

Parts of our area are included in a slight risk, level 2 of 5, for strong to severe storms Thursday. The timing will be later in the day, mainly after 6 p.m., and continuing through shortly after midnight. The main hazard will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. Isolated rotating thunderstorms capable of quick spin-up tornadoes are also possible but the risk is low. Storms will approach from the west-southwest into the evening. The potential for severe storms will come down a bit after midnight but an isolated strong storm isn’t out of the question early into the overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday morning. It will be a humid night with mild temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday. Wet weather is likely in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. A lull in precipitation is possible into the afternoon. That will be our best window for some peeks of sunshine. If we do catch a break, it doesn’t last the rest of the day. More showers will develop into Friday late afternoon and evening. Daytime highs warm to the mid-70s. Showers are likely Friday night. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lingering showers or sprinkles are possible early Saturday. Rain chances taper off into the afternoon and skies become partly sunny. Highs will be comfortable, warming to around 70°. Summer heat returns to end Memorial Day weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of around 80°. Highs warm to the mid-80s on Memorial day with lots of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will both have highs around 90° with lots of sunshine.

