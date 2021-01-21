Warmer Thursday but temperatures drop over the weekend

A WARMER DAY TODAY

There are scattered clouds and temperatures in the mid-20s this morning, with wind chills in the upper teens. Sunshine and clouds are expected later today, with warmer temperatures at or near 40°.



It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the mid-20s.



COLDER FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW

It gets colder tomorrow with isolated light snow showers and a high around 30°. Friday night, temperatures dip into the mid-teens with isolated flurries.



DRY BUT CHILLY FOR THE WEEKEND

It will be mostly cloudy, with high in the mid-20s Saturday morning and middle teens again Saturday night.

Sunday, there are temperatures in the upper-20s, and it will be cloudy. By night, temperatures dip into the low- to mid-20s, with isolated light snow.



WINTRY MIX COULD MAKE FOR SLICK TRAVEL EARLY WEEK

A wintry mix or snow Monday could make for slick travel. Temperatures reach a high in the lower-30s, and there could be sleet or freezing rain at times.

Temperatures are in the upper-20s, and there are isolated snow showers Monday night.

Another day of wintry mix of rain or snow is expected Tuesday. There could again be sleet or freezing rain at times, with a high in the low- to mid-30s.

Temperatures in the upper-teens for Tuesday night with a chance for an isolated snow shower.



COLDER FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

It will be cloudy Wednesday and a chilly high in the mid-to upper-20s. Temperatures in the mid-teens into Thursday morning.

It will be cold Thursday, with isolated snow showers. Temperatures only make it to the low- to mid-20s.