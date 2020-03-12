Warmer Thursday ahead, next cold front arriving early Friday

TONIGHT

A lingering sprinkle is possible early tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures won’t be as cool. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Another mild day ahead Thursday. We have a chance for a few peeks of sunshine through the day. Winds shift, coming out of the south, and help pull in warmer air. Highs will reach the lower 60s! Enjoy the mild temperatures because the next storm system arrives Thursday night and ushers in cooler air for the weekend.

A stray shower or sprinkle will be possible the evening Thursday. Rain becomes likely Thursday night with a chance for some heavier showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will hover in the 50s overnight.

FRIDAY

Rain is likely Friday early morning. That will also be the warmest part of the day. The cold front will be clearing the area around sunrise and temperatures will quickly fall out of the lower 50s and into the 40s by mid-morning. It will turn a little breezy, too. The chance for showers ends by late-morning with clouds breaking up a bit into the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 40s through the afternoon, cooling into the 30s Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Better news on the chance for snow this weekend. The latest model data is showing the storm system I’m watching leaning more toward a southerly track, which would keep the chance for snow south of the area. At this time, I’m still going to leave in a low chance for a mix of evening rain and snow Saturday night. The storm system pulls away overnight Saturday into Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.