Warmer temps continue Wednesday, next storm system arrives Thursday

TONIGHT

No weather worries this evening or overnight. It won’t be as cool with lows in the lower to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly clear through the evening with a few passing clouds overnight.

WEDNESDAY

If you have some yard work to do, you’ll want to tackle that Wednesday. Expect sunny skies in the morning and a mostly sunny afternoon. We will see an uptick in scattered clouds late afternoon into the evening. It will be warm again with highs in the lower 70s. The next storm system will be on our doorstep by Wednesday evening and we will start looking for a few showers by midnight. Skies become overcast into the night with a few isolated showers possible. The blanket of clouds keeps us from cooling as much with lows around 50° by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Our next cold front arrives Thursday, kicking off our next stretch of cooler days. We will still be a bit above average for highs as we warm to the mid-60s. Expect more clouds than sun with scattered bouts of showers likely. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Thursday is also going to be a breezy day and we will have to keep an eye out for a few showers capable of producing strong to near severe threshold wind gusts. The chance for any of these stronger gusts associated with the showers is primarily through the mid-afternoon through the evening.

The chance for a few showers stays in the forecast overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies into the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday’s cold front will return the cooler weather to the Valley. Friday comes with lots of clouds, a few isolated showers and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday is looking like a mainly overcast day and occasional showers will continue across the area. It will be even cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday is looking like the nicer day of the weekend with dry weather and peeks of sunshine. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-50s. We will be watching for another storm system Monday, bringing the risk for some showers to kick off the next work week. Highs Monday will also be in the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.