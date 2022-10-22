RADAR AND CLOUDS

Sunday will be another warm day with more sunshine to enjoy. Sunday night is dry and quiet with mostly clear skies. Monday will also be a nice day with a mostly sunshine.

TEMPERATURES

Highs Sunday warm to the low 70s! Sunday night will bring lows returning to the low 40s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be another warm day with more sunshine to enjoy. Highs rise to the low 70s with lots of sunshine. Sunday night stays mostly clear with lows in the low 40s. Monday will be right in the low 70s again for daytime highs. Expect mostly sunshine throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warmer weather continues into early next week. We are looking dry with sunshine for Tuesday. The next storm system approaches our region Wednesday, bringing clouds and showers.

SUNDAY

Another beautiful, especially when you consider conditions earlier this week. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs warm to the low 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Aside from a few clouds, it will be a quiet and dry night with lows in the mid-40s.

7 DAY FORECAST

The mild temperature trend continues early next week with highs staying in the low 70s on Monday. Monday is going to be another day with lots of sunshine. Tuesday is looking partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. We will watch the next storm system approach the region Wednesday, bringing a chance for a few showers. Highs will warm to the upper 60s. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be in the lower 60s next Friday with partly sunny skies. Highs next weekend will be in the low 60s with partly sunny skies.