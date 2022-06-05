RADAR AND SATELLITE

Weather is looking clear to wrap our Sunday. A warm front is slowly moving north over Ohio tonight. This is driven by some low pressure that may bring some showers to the area late Monday evening and into Tuesday.

TEMPERATURES

Expect a slighty warmer evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next several hours and drop into the upper 50s for tonight’s low.

EVENING OUTLOOK

A few clouds this evening will clear heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop from the 70s to the upper 50s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

A warmer start for Monday with temperatures starting in the 60s. Temperatures will near 80 by late morning.

FUTURE TRACKER

Calm and clear weather tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for the low. Monday starts with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will warm quickly into the low to mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the late evening. Those will last throughout the majority of Tuesday and bring temperatures down into the mid 70s for the high.

TONIGHT

Skies clear and temps will be slightly warmer. Lows will be in the mid 50s..

MONDAY

Plan for some sun in the morning and early afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

After Monday, temperatures will stay in the 70s for the rest of the 7-day outlook. However, rain chances remain. Tuesday, expect showers and a possible thunderstorm throughout the day. Wednesday, a chance for showers comes back in the afternoon and evening. Thursday, another chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm remain. Friday, we get a break from the rain with partly sunny skies. Small rain shower chances return for both Saturday and Sunday.