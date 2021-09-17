Warmer Friday with a slim shower chance

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. It will be mainly sunny early, with scattered clouds this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a brief shower or weak storm mid to late day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.



TONIGHT

Prepare for a warm night for high school football. There will be a light, 20% chance of rain. It will cloudy tonight. 80° for kickoff and mid 70’s by 9 p.m. It will be cloudy overnight with a chance for a shower or storm after the games around 11 p.m. Lows will drop to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK



SATURDAY

Isolated shower or chance of thunderstorms. It will be sunny otherwise, while storm chances decrease to 20%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

There will be mostly clear skies Saturday night and cooler. Lows will be in the mid 50s.



SUNDAY

We will have sunshine on Sunday with the high in the low 80s. Mostly clear and a low around 60° Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80’s, with sunshine and clouds We will have a muggy Monday night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s and partly cloudy. There will be isolated, spotty storm chance Tuesday afternoon. The high will be around 80°. We could have an isolated shower or storm Tuesday night. It will be cooler with a low in the mid 50’s. Storms will be likely Wednesday, with a high in the lower 70’s. It will be a chilly Wednesday night with skies clearing late. The low will be in the upper 40’s. It will be partly sunny and cool Thursday with the high in the low to mid 60’s. There will be a slight shower or sprinkle chance with partly sunny skies. Thursday night will be chilly and partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 40s.

The weekend will have a sunny, cool start. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s on Friday.

