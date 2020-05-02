Warmer for the weekend and a chance for a few thunderstorms — Here’s a look at the timing

Saturday is looking like the better day for tackling outside chores. Sunday won't be a washout but there is a chance for some rain -- Here's a look at when:

TONIGHT

The chance for showers and sprinkles has ended for the evening. Clouds will start to thin out a bit into the night. While the early part of the overnight will be fairly clear, additional clouds build into the area late into the night. It will remain chilly with lows by daybreak in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will have a mix of some sunshine and scattered clouds during the day. It will be warmer, too. Daytime highs warm to the middle to upper 60s. It will be a great day for any yardwork or outdoor activities. Clouds will start to increase heading into the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday night

Skies turn mostly cloudy through the evening. There will be a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after sunset. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become increasingly more likely after midnight. There will also be a low chance for an isolated gusty thunderstorm early into the night. Low temperatures will fall to around 50°.

Sunday

Sunday will be another warm day. It begins with cloudy skies and a chance for morning showers. Any rain in the area tapers off into the early afternoon. Skies turn partly sunny for the early afternoon. Highs warm to near 70°. The chance for additional showers or a few storms ramps up again into the early evening, mainly south of Youngstown. Any rain that can develop into the evening tapers off early Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are trending cooler into next week. Highs will settle into the middle to upper 50s for a few days early next week. Temperatures will continue dropping through the week with some late-week showers expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.