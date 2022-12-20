(WYTV)

Quiet weather sticking around for a couple more days

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for your Tuesday with some breaks in the clouds as we go into the latter half of the day. Expect to see highs in the middle 30’s. Quiet weather continues with a few clouds overnight into Wednesday and lows in the lower 20’s. Warmer weather expected to be around for your Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 40.

Large and impactful storm Thursday into Saturday

The end of the week begins warmer with highs in the lower 40’s. A mix of snow and rain showers early Thursday will transition into scattered rain showers as temperatures warm up into Thursday afternoon and evening. Here’s the timing of the impacts for you:



Overnight Thursday into Friday: Rain showers and mild temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Friday morning: Expect a sharp decrease in temperatures from the 40’s into the 20’s and 10’s quickly Friday by early afternoon. This will bring rain to snow and create a flash freeze.

Friday evening: Scattered snow will be accompanied by very strong winds creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting up to 50mph will be possible. This together with temperatures falling into the single digits Friday night will lead to wind chills (what it feels like to your exposed skin) approaching -20°F.

Saturday: Winds will begin to calm down into Saturday morning and afternoon. Scattered snow showers will be in the forecast off and on for the holiday weekend, especially in the snow belt.

Confidence is highest in the wind and cold impacts with the upcoming storm. The snowfall totals are still of low confidence. The best chances of accumulating snow will be behind the cold front early Friday and then again Friday evening into Saturday morning.

**Stay with 33 Pinpoint meteorologists through the week as forecast details continue to come into better agreement. A high-impact winter event will slow holiday travel plans.