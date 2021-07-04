Warmer and more humid to start the week

There is a small chance for a spotty storm Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies and comfortable Sunday evening with temps near 70 by around 10 PM…LOW: 63
— Mostly sunny, warm and a spotty thunderstorm Monday…HIGH: 90
— Mostly sunny and an isolated thunderstorm possible Tuesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 89
— Chance for thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 88
— Chance for more thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 80
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 81
— Chance for thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 85
— Chance for storms next Sunday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 84