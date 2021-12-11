Warmer and dry start for your work week

Saturday Night

A few isolated snow showers are possible early but drier air will shut down any precipitation before sunrise. Winds will still be rather gusty at times, gusting to around 20-35 mph overnight. With temperatures falling to around 30° for overnight lows, that wind will lead to wind chills between 15° – 20° by daybreak. Clouds will start to clear out toward morning, setting us up for a sunnier start to our Sunday.

Sunday

Though not as warm, Sunday will still be just a smidge above average with highs nearing the mid-40s. The average high for Sunday is 40°. It will be a nice day overall with mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be a bit blustery so wind chills will be in the 30s throughout much of the day. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

No cold in sight next week. The average highs drop to the upper 30s Monday but temperatures in the Valley will be around 10° above average. Monday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday with highs around 50°. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday as temperatures jump back into the lower to mid-50s. Highs next Thursday will be in the upper 50s with a little sun and a chance for late-day showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.