(WYTV)
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Warmer this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s and patchy clouds.
Becoming cloudy with a chance for a late afternoon shower. High in the lower 60’s.
MILD TONIGHT WITH A SHOWER
Mid to upper 40’s tonight with an isolated shower.
Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, thundershowers develop into the afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms possible Wednesday night, with a low around 40°.
TRENDING COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy and an isolated shower chance Thursday. High around 60°.
Colder Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s with a rain/snow chance.
SNOW LOOKS TO BE LIGHT, A DUSTING IN THE LAWNS OVER THE WEEKEND
Upper 40’s Friday with cloudy skies and a rain/snow mix at times.
Low to mid 30’s into Saturday morning. Light rain turning to light snow showers overnight.
Low to mid 40’s for Saturday and a rain/snow mix.
Low to mid 30’s into Sunday morning. Chance for a rain/snow mix.
Upper 40’s Sunday and cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries.
Mid 30’s and cloudy Sunday night.
REBOUNDING TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny and warmer Monday. High around 60°.
Low to mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Mid to upper 60’s next Tuesday with a chance for a shower.