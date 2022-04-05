(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warmer this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s and patchy clouds.

Becoming cloudy with a chance for a late afternoon shower. High in the lower 60’s.



MILD TONIGHT WITH A SHOWER

Mid to upper 40’s tonight with an isolated shower.

Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, thundershowers develop into the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms possible Wednesday night, with a low around 40°.



TRENDING COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and an isolated shower chance Thursday. High around 60°.

Colder Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s with a rain/snow chance.



SNOW LOOKS TO BE LIGHT, A DUSTING IN THE LAWNS OVER THE WEEKEND

Upper 40’s Friday with cloudy skies and a rain/snow mix at times.

Low to mid 30’s into Saturday morning. Light rain turning to light snow showers overnight.

Low to mid 40’s for Saturday and a rain/snow mix.

Low to mid 30’s into Sunday morning. Chance for a rain/snow mix.

Upper 40’s Sunday and cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries.

Mid 30’s and cloudy Sunday night.



REBOUNDING TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Monday. High around 60°.

Low to mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Mid to upper 60’s next Tuesday with a chance for a shower.