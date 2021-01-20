Warmer and blustery Thursday, more snowflakes coming Friday

TONIGHT

Brrrr! A chilly evening with temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills in the middle to lower teens at times. Winds will stay blustery overnight and temperatures will slowly warm. By daybreak, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s with scattered clouds.

THURSDAY

A much warmer day ahead for your Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 40° for daytime highs. Expect a breezy day with the potential for gusts in the 20-30MPH range. It will be a dry day with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Don’t get used to the warmth as the cold rushes back in Thursday night. Expect increasing clouds overnight with spotty snow showers and flurries developing by morning. Lows will be in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers return to the forecast Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, colder temperatures, and continued blustery winds to accompany the snowflakes. An early morning high around 30° will be replaced with temperatures in the 20s the rest of the day. Scattered snow showers and flurries will be able to put down quick coatings of snow through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be cold enough for those light coatings to cause some slick spots, especially on untreated secondary roads. Accumulation of around 1″ or less is possible. As temperatures fall through the afternoon, wind chills also drop, falling into the teens. Temperatures Friday night will fall to the middle to upper teens with the chance for wind chills as low as the upper single digits. Lingering isolated snow showers and flurries remain possible Friday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The colder weather sticks around this weekend with highs in the 20s expected both Saturday and Sunday. No significant weather is expected either day. We have a chance at a little sunshine Saturday and Sunday is looking overcast for the area. The next storm system that has the potential to have moderate to significant impacts looks like Monday into Tuesday. That system will bring the risk for a wintry mix and/or snow to the area. Precipitation type hinges on the track which is still too close to call at this time. It is something we will continue to watch and will keep you updated on, both on air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.