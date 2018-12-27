Weather

Warm with windy rain tonight

Temperatures cool into Saturday

Posted: Dec 27, 2018 08:57 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2018 09:34 AM EST

(WYTV) - THURSDAY OUTLOOK

It will be partly sunny early Thursday morning. Temperatures range from the mid-20s to lower-30s around the Valley.

Clouds increase into the afternoon with a chance for a stray late day sprinkle. It will be breezy this afternoon with a high in the mid- to upper-40s.  

RAINY AND WINDY TONIGHT

Rain is a certainty on Thursday night. Wind gusts pick up in the evening, with 25 to 30 mph gusts likely. 

An early evening low in the lower-40s is expected. Temperatures rise overnight into the lower-50s by daybreak. 

Rain amounts from a half an inch to 3/4" are expected, along with a slight risk for a thunderstorm.

BREEZY, WARM AND DAMP FRIDAY

Scattered rain and warm temperatures are anticipated on Friday, along with an additional tenth to a quarter inch rainfall. The high will be near 60°.  

COLDER WEEKEND

It will be much colder Friday night, with a low in the lower-30s. There is a chance for light snow. 

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s are expected on Saturday with a slight risk for a rain/snow mix.  It will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-30s on Sunday.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE FOR NEW YEAR'S FESTIVITIES

The high will be in the mid- to upper-30s on Monday. It will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance for flurries or sprinkles.

A similar day for the first day of 2019 is expected with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s.  

